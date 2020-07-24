Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Excessive heat and humidity for the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot and humid conditions were the rule across the area this afternoon and evening. Despite a few clouds bubbling up, temperatures still climbed into the low and middle 90s around the metro with heat index readings of 100 to 104 degrees. The heat index will likely remain near or above 100 degrees through sunset, holding onto the 90s through 10pm. We’ll only see limited relief tonight, temperatures only fall into the upper 70s with very humid conditions persisting.

Saturday will likely be even warmer, with high temperatures near 95 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in place for the metro from 12pm to 8pm Saturday. The heat index will likely be in the 102 to 108 degree range for most of the afternoon and evening, increasing the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke if proper precautions are not taken. Be sure to take steps and stay cool and hydrated if you will be outside for an extended period of time!

Heat Index forecast for Saturday
Heat Index forecast for Saturday(WOWT)

A cold front will start to push into the area on Sunday. We will stay on the warm side of that front for most of the day, allowing temperatures to heat back into the low 90s with the heat index in the 102 to 108 degree range once again. That front will push toward the metro by the evening, bringing an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain and storms are likely for the late evening and overnight hours, especially near and south of I-80 where 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. More seasonable and comfortable air will move in for early next week, dropping high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s through at least Wednesday.

Rainfall Potential for Sunday
Rainfall Potential for Sunday(WOWT)

