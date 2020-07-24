Advertisement

Toronto Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.

The team had looked for a major league park after the Canadian government declined to allow it to play in Toronto but was unsuccessful in securing a site.

The Blue Jays say the greater part of their home schedule will be at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Marlins.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Open Door Mission hands out fresh food to families in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Cars were lined up for blocks this morning to get boxes of fresh produce and meat.

Coronavirus

Friday July 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 142 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha concert venues call for help as pandemic continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Pedestrian dies after hit in Highway 75 on-ramp crosswalk Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pedestrian who was struck while crossing an intersection near 28th and F streets earlier this week has now died.

Latest News

News

Documents reveal source of 2018 drug execution-- 10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Gretna pharmacist says he regrets his business’ role in events that led up to the execution of a Nebraska inmate, nearly two years ago.

News

Pediatrician: Students should prepare now for return to school

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
In some metro school districts, students will be back in the classroom for traditional instruction. But the school environment will be anything but traditional with mask requirements and social distancing guidelines enforced. Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric hospitalist in Omaha, says students and their families should be preparing and practicing right now to make their transition into the new year as smooth as possible.

News

Man arrested for enticement, exposure to children

Updated: 15 hours ago
Man arrested for enticement, exposure to children

News

Preparing for Masks

Updated: 15 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Coronavirus

Mask mandate likely coming soon for Omaha

Updated: 16 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30 broadcast.

News

Documents reveal source of 2018 execution drugs

Updated: 17 hours ago
A Gretna pharmacist says he regrets his business’ role in events that led up to the execution of a Nebraska inmate, nearly two years ago.