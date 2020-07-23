Advertisement

You Turn responds to crime increase in the area, wants to help

Fighting the rise in violent crimes
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha organization working with at-risk youth and young adults to prevent violence and other negative activities at an unprecedented time in Omaha and the country is letting communities know that they are here to help.

You Turn is getting its message out, promoting positive behavior and safer communities,

“This is just getting ridiculous, all these people getting shot,” said Orlandis Jenkins.

Orlandis Jenkins has heard reports on the outbreak of violence, he says trying to stay safe and healthy at the same time is almost too much to take.

Teresa Negron is the Executive Director of You Turn. Her organization is trying to make sense of the recent increase in violence. Negron believes there are a number of factors at work, the early end to the school year because of the virus, then being cooped up at home to protect yourself against the virus, and then the protest for social equality going on in the streets of Omaha and around the country.

“All of those things have an impact on not just kids but on everyone, can you imagine having it happen with some young people who don’t have the mechanisms in place to cope and have had problems with one another and don’t have an outlet for that,” said Negron. “The community programs that normally would have been available were not available for the students, so therefore you see a group of kids who normally would have some processes in place and things for them to do put in a position where they don’t have anything to do.”

You turn is putting up signs in their target areas letting the community know they offer support for at-risk youth and are working to make the community safe, but they can’t do it alone.

“We want people to know that we are here, we want everyone in the community to do their part to make a 180 against the violence that’s what our placards are about,” said Negron.

You Turn serves youth and young adults from 12 to 24 years of age who are in gangs, who are at high risk for gang violence, and other negative activity.

