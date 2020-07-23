Advertisement

Unicameral suspends rules, allowing police oversight bill to be introduced

Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature suspended its rules to allow a police accountability bill to be introduced.  Normally, bills are only allowed to be introduced during the first 10-days of the legislative session in January.

State Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha spent two hours Thursday morning debating his fellow senators on how the oversight legislation is “not anti-police, but pro-accountability.”

“I can’t in good faith continue to walk down my community after seeing what happened – after riots broke out in Omaha,” he said.

Under the bill, a citizen police oversight board would be created in cities with full-time police officers.

Some senators argued it's an issue that needs to be studied more -- and that with 14-days left in the session -- now isn't the time.

Other lawmakers said they would agree to suspend the rules -- but it didn't necessarily mean they support the legislation.

32 of 49 senators voted to suspend the rules.  30 were needed.  4 voted against it.

“The police oversight board is not new,” said State Senator Wayne.  “Omaha used to have one.  From my understanding, Lincoln has one.  It’s not a new concept.  The bill I’m introducing is not some foreign object that just came in on a comet that will blow your mind.  I don’t need 400 hearings across the state to tell me this has worked in other states.”

A committee hearing on LB 1222 could take place as early as next week. 

Under the bill, members of the Citizen Police Oversight Board would be selected by the Mayor and City Council of the municipality.  The board would monitor, investigate, and evaluate police standards and practices.

