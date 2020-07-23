Toronto Blue Jays wish to stay east, not coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While many fans on social media have been pushing for The Toronto Blue Jays to come to Omaha and play at the home of the Creighton Bluejays, it doesn’t appear that the team is interested.

The Toronto Blue Jays are still searching for a home ballpark after being denied permission to play their home games in Canada and in Pittsburgh.

MECA, which oversees TD Ameritrade Park, sent a statement to WOWT from their president and CEO Roger Dixon:

“I spoke with the league office and Toronto is wanting to stay in the east. That being said we are a viable option if they need us.”

Yes, we've spoken to MLB – they know we’re available. — TD Ameritrade Park (@tdameritradeprk) July 23, 2020

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert made a similar comment during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.