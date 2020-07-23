Advertisement

Thursday July 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 155 new cases, 5 deaths

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

155 new cases, 5 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 155 new COVID-19 cases in the county and five additional deaths.

The county total is now at 9,226 cases since the outbreak began and 122 deaths.

DCHD has reported 5,937 recoveries.

As of this morning, according to a release, 214 medical beds were available for an 84 percent occupancy rate. There were 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 429 ventilators available to hospitals, 128 were in use, including 11 for COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
July 20 COVID-19 update
July 19 COVID-19 update
July 18 COVID-19 update
July 17 COVID-19 update
July 16 COVID-19 update
July 15 COVID-19 update
July 14 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Updated: 1 hour ago
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 immunity may not last

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

Latest News

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Coronavirus

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.

National Politics

2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press
The survey also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.

Coronavirus

LIVE AT 1:30PM -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour will give an update on the local COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

National Politics

Senate GOP at odds over new stimulus bill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Senate GOP balks at Trump's call to withhold federal dollars from closed schools.