Thursday July 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 155 new cases, 5 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

155 new cases, 5 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 155 new COVID-19 cases in the county and five additional deaths.

The county total is now at 9,226 cases since the outbreak began and 122 deaths.

DCHD has reported 5,937 recoveries.

As of this morning, according to a release, 214 medical beds were available for an 84 percent occupancy rate. There were 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 429 ventilators available to hospitals, 128 were in use, including 11 for COVID-19 patients.

