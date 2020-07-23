‘The People Are Rising’: Omaha group holds virtual town hall
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local organization is planning a virtual town hall Thursday evening.
Moving People 2Action will livestream the event on Facebook and YouTube. The event will be co-hosted by Tim Clark, who also hosts the weekly “Heartland Focus” program that airs at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays on WOWT; and Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network.
