Advertisement

Teen, 14, survives lightning strike while vacationing with family in Fla.

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) - A Texas teenager is in the hospital recovering after he was struck in the chest by lightning while on vacation with his family at a Florida beach.

Parents Barbara and Jeremiah Brewer describe last Thursday on Siesta Key as an enjoyable day, as they and their kids, Ashley and 14-year-old Jacob, enjoyed some fun and sun. Then, the storm rolled in.

“I was walking ahead of Jacob, but I saw the flash of light. I could smell the singed air around me and this instant, incredible crack,” Jeremiah Brewer said.

Jacob Brewer, 14, is recovering at a Florida hospital after he was struck in the chest by lightning while leaving the beach with his family.
Jacob Brewer, 14, is recovering at a Florida hospital after he was struck in the chest by lightning while leaving the beach with his family.(Source: Brewer Family/WFLA/CNN)

As the family was walking back to the parking area, lightning struck. They were all in close proximity to one another at the time, but Jacob suffered the worst blow.

“The next thing you know, we were all on the ground, and I had ringing in my ear. I looked over, and my son, Jacob, had a huge hole in his shirt from where he got hit by lightning,” Barbara Brewer said.

A good Samaritan began CPR on the teenager; then a Sarasota deputy stepped in. When paramedics arrived, they rushed Jacob to the hospital. He is still hospitalized, recovering but listed in serious condition. Doctors told the family the lightning traveled through the teen’s chest and exited through his foot.

Jacob’s parents know his recovery won’t happen overnight, but they’re just happy he’s alive. They say it’s amazing he survived at all, and Jeremiah Brewer calls it a “miracle.”

“To me, there’s no doubt in my mind: it’s a miracle that he’s alive, that he’s been alive every morning now since. He’s breathing, and he’s actually trying to communicate to us with hand gestures,” he said.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help the Brewers with hospital expenses. It has raised more than $26,000.

The family is now warning other Florida tourists about how quickly storms can roll in. They say if you see clouds in the distance, consider packing up. When Jacob was struck, the storm still seemed far away, and there were hundreds of people on the beach.

Meteorologist Steve Jerve says to get inside as quickly as possible if you’re hearing thunder.

“These storms move very fast and develop very quickly, and the lightning danger is there imminently. So, the idea is to try to get indoors, inside a car, inside a home, as quickly as possible,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WFLA, Brewer Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

National

'It's a miracle': Teen survives getting struck in chest by lightning on Fla. beach

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Doctors say the lightning traveled through the 14-year-old’s chest and exited through his foot. He is recovering in a Florida hospital.

National

Police charge 3 suspects in murders of Fla. friends on fishing trip

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The suspects allegedly followed the three friends to the lake after encountering them at a Dollar General. One of the suspects is said to have shot all three victims because he was mad about a truck deal.

Latest News

Coronavirus

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Between April 10 and May 10, the convent lost 12 religious sisters between the ages of 69 and 99 to COVID-19. A 13th woman died in June.

National

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 21-year-old suspect faces various charges in what police say appears to have been an isolated incident.

Politics

“Reply All” to email provides insight to political infighting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Some who responded to a campaign email from U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek hit "reply all".

News

DCHD: Wednesday increase due in part to delayed results

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nebraska reported its biggest increase in new COVID-19 infections since the end of May on Tuesday. Wednesday, Douglas County reported a bigger spike in positive cases. According to the Douglas County Health Department, 179 new positive cases were reported Wednesday - a stark difference from the 108 positive cases reported Tuesday in the county. Wednesday’s number was the highest in roughly a month and a half.

News

Siblings reunited after 53 years

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The way 53-year-old Bev Boro and 73-year-old Doris Crippen look at each other, you might think they’re sister catching up. And you’re right, the only difference is they have 53 years of catching up to do.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 7 hours ago