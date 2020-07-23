Advertisement

Study finds more people turning to alcohol amid high unemployment

(WEAU)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the heels of the latest unemployment numbers a new study points to those struggling are turning more to alcohol to cope. 

In Iowa and Nebraska one in five people recently unemployed say they’re drinking more often, according to a recent study out of the American Addiction Centers

“We really want this to be a wakeup call for people to look at their own behavior and say, ‘Hmm, what’s going on with me, and do I find that I’m actually drinking more during lockdown as well’,” said Joy Sutton with American Addiction Centers.

Sutton notes the concern is people may not even realize they’re losing control.

“It just becomes something we’re doing but not even realizing the seriousness of what can happen if we continue to do that over time,” ‘said Sutton

Slipping into addiction is something members of Alcoholics Anonymous can relate to.

“There are many people in the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous who have been there and know exactly where they are and what they are thinking,” said a local AA member. 

Keeping their social distance, AA has successfully moved meetings online, with new members continuing to join.

“In the meetings, I’m involved in we’re getting new people every week,” said a member.

And it’s not just those who’ve lost jobs who are struggling.

A reported 10 percent increase has been noticed since the pandemic in people calling for help.

The pressures of the pandemic are pushing more and more people towards substance abuse. 

“Whether you’re dealing with a financial issue, or maybe isolation, or loneliness,” said Sutton. “We know that a lot of people are turning to substances, particularly alcohol as the number the one.” 

Local AA members are encouraging anyone struggling to reach out. 

“Alcoholics Anonymous is anonymous for a reason. You can attend Zoom meetings and be anonymous and ask for help when you’re ready,” said Sutton.

Arkansas tops the list of the American Addiction Centers’ study, with 50 percent of those recently unemployed turning to more alcohol. Kansas is at the bottom of the list at 4 percent. 

Addiction Resources
Omaha area Central AA Office
Private AA Facebook group
COVID-19 addiction resource page
American Addiction Center virtual meetings

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

