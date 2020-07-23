Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A spotty storm possible followed by some heat that hangs around

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday starts with a few spotty storms in the area. They’ll be few and far between as they pop up along a warm front. If one of those passes over your area, it will do so before 10am. Then partly cloudy skies take over and the heat builds in.

Highs jump into the lower 90s this afternoon with higher dew points back up in the 70s. That will make it feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. That will be just the start of a hot stretch of weather that lasts through the weekend.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Highs Friday will be a little warmer but still in the lower 90s. Stronger south winds at 10-20 mph will usher in more humidity as well but we’ll be rain free.

The worst of the heat and humidity is expected Saturday and Sunday so those two days are still First Alert Days. Heat index values during the afternoon and evening will top our near 105 degrees Saturday and try to reach 110 degrees Sunday.

First Alert Weekend
First Alert Weekend(WOWT)

A boundary dropping in from the north Sunday evening will be what ends the heat and brings cooler weather Monday. It will also bring a chance for some soaking rains in the area too. Some 1 to 3 inch rainfall amounts are possible from this round of rain in our area.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Saturday & Sunday are First Alert Days - Excessive heat expected this weekend

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected to combine to produce potentially dangerous heat index levels through the weekend.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
A few morning showers or storms will drift through before the heat builds in for the weekend.

Weather

First Alert: Excessive heat on the way for the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days as the heat index is expected to climb into the 105 to 110 degree range.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Few storms overnight into early Thursday, then back into the 90s!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with an isolated shower or storm possible after midnight. Most of us likely stay dry with lows in the upper-60s near 70°. We’ll hold the isolated rain chance through mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures warming to around 90°. We’ll tack on a couple of degrees for Friday afternoon, with dry skies.

Latest News

Weather

David's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Thicker cloud cover and a few sprinkles will overspread the metro this afternoon. Any rain will be very light, maybe a couple drops on the windshield, that's about it. Temperatures may drop a couple degrees into the lower 80s for the rest of the afternoon.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drier start to Wednesday but some rain is possible later today

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We are starting the day drier with the rain well to our west this morning. That should make for a pleasant morning and a beautiful sunrise in our area. While the morning hours will likely be dry, an isolated storm or two could develop this afternoon and evening.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
Temperatures will gradually increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s to 90°. We’ll hold a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday.

Weather

First Alert: Excessive heat arrives by the weekend

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Saturday through Monday, July 27th have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected to combine to produce potentially dangerous heat index levels through the weekend.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant tonight but heat builds later this week!

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Outside of a stray shower or storm, we’re looking at a quiet evening under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear conditions take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the 60s. Temperatures will gradually increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s to 90°. We’ll hold a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise, there will be plenty of dry time each day under partly cloudy skies.

Weather

David's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT