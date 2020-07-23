Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A spotty storm possible followed by some heat that hangs around

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday starts with a few spotty storms in the area. They’ll be few and far between as they pop up along a warm front. If one of those passes over your area, it will do so before 10am. Then partly cloudy skies take over and the heat builds in.

Highs jump into the lower 90s this afternoon with higher dew points back up in the 70s. That will make it feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. That will be just the start of a hot stretch of weather that lasts through the weekend.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs Friday will be a little warmer but still in the lower 90s. Stronger south winds at 10-20 mph will usher in more humidity as well but we’ll be rain free.

The worst of the heat and humidity is expected Saturday and Sunday so those two days are still First Alert Days. Heat index values during the afternoon and evening will top our near 105 degrees Saturday and try to reach 110 degrees Sunday.

First Alert Weekend (WOWT)

A boundary dropping in from the north Sunday evening will be what ends the heat and brings cooler weather Monday. It will also bring a chance for some soaking rains in the area too. Some 1 to 3 inch rainfall amounts are possible from this round of rain in our area.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.