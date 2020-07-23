Advertisement

Red panda mom missing from Columbus Zoo in Ohio

Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.(Source: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoo workers are desperately trying to find a young red panda that’s gone missing.

Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

Staff have been looking high and low around her habitat. They think she might have escaped on sagging tree limbs, weighed down after rain.

Zookeepers are hoping Kora will return on her own since she recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. They’re being hand fed by zookeepers for now.

The zoo says the red panda is not a threat to the public, and that they are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unicameral suspends rules, allowing police oversight bill to be introduced

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
The Nebraska Legislature suspended its rules to allow a police accountability bill to be introduced. Normally, bills are only allowed to be introduced during the first 10-days of the legislative session in January.

Coronavirus

LIVE -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour will give an update on the local COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

National Politics

Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National Politics

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

Latest News

National

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

News

Metro bus routes to change

Updated: 1 hours ago
Beginning Sunday, July 26, Metro Transit is increasing bus services and changing routes to improve efficiency, serve new areas, and allow for social distancing.

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.

News

Construction on Omaha’s first floating trail is underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench tweeted progress photos of Omaha’s first floating trail that will stretch across Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha.

News

Police arrest driver in north Omaha crash that killed woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a driver involved in a weekend crash in north Omaha that killed a woman has been released from a hospital and arrested on a vehicular homicide charge.