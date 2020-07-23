Advertisement

Police arrest driver in north Omaha crash that killed woman

Jayden Johnson was released from the hospital on 7-21-20. He was booked at Douglas County Corrections for one count of Motor Vehicle Homicide: Reckless/Willfull Reckless Driving.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a driver involved in a weekend crash in north Omaha that killed a woman has been released from a hospital and arrested on a vehicular homicide charge.

Officials say 18-year-old Jayden Johnson, of Omaha, was arrested Tuesday and booked on counts of vehicular homicide and willful reckless driving.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a north Omaha intersection, killing 33-year-old Brittni McBride, of Omaha.

Investigators say Johnson was speeding when his sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign and hit McBride’s.

McBride was thrown from her SUV and died at the scene. Johnson and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries.

