Nebraska, Iowa releases weekly unemployment update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly update regarding unemployment claims in the states.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor announced that new unemployment claims and continuing unemployment claims decreased.

There were 3,973 new regular unemployment claims filed. That is a decrease of 51.6 percent over the week before.

There were 1,500 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed this week compared to 1,548 the week before.

There were 26,599 continued weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimed last week which is down compared to 27,848 from the week before.

Regular unemployment claims were also down with 50,647 compared to 54,526 the week before.

Iowa

In Iowa there were 8,720 initial claims filed by people who live and work in the state, there were 785 claims filed by those who live in another state but work in Iowa. The number of continuing unemployment claims was 116,810 which is a decrease of 18,000 from the week before.

Both initial claims and continuing claims were reported to have decreased. Initial claims were reported at 10,653 and continuing claims were reported at 134,284.

“The significant decrease in continuing claims from the prior week is a welcome bit of good news,” said Beth Townsend, Director, Iowa Workforce Development. “While one week is not a trend, it is the biggest decline in continuing claims we have had in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic. We hope we continue to see similar declines in coming weeks as more and more Iowans return to work.”

