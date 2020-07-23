Advertisement

Nebraska, Iowa releases weekly unemployment update

file photo
file photo(MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly update regarding unemployment claims in the states.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor announced that new unemployment claims and continuing unemployment claims decreased.

There were 3,973 new regular unemployment claims filed. That is a decrease of 51.6 percent over the week before.

There were 1,500 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed this week compared to 1,548 the week before.

There were 26,599 continued weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimed last week which is down compared to 27,848 from the week before.

Regular unemployment claims were also down with 50,647 compared to 54,526 the week before.

Iowa

In Iowa there were 8,720 initial claims filed by people who live and work in the state, there were 785 claims filed by those who live in another state but work in Iowa. The number of continuing unemployment claims was 116,810 which is a decrease of 18,000 from the week before.

Both initial claims and continuing claims were reported to have decreased. Initial claims were reported at 10,653 and continuing claims were reported at 134,284.

“The significant decrease in continuing claims from the prior week is a welcome bit of good news,” said Beth Townsend, Director, Iowa Workforce Development.  “While one week is not a trend, it is the biggest decline in continuing claims we have had in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic.  We hope we continue to see similar declines in coming weeks as more and more Iowans return to work.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Metro bus routes to change

Updated: moments ago
Beginning Sunday, July 26, Metro Transit is increasing bus services and changing routes to improve efficiency, serve new areas, and allow for social distancing.

News

Construction on Omaha’s first floating trail is underway

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench tweeted progress photos of Omaha’s first floating trail that will stretch across Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha.

News

Police arrest driver in north Omaha crash that killed woman

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a driver involved in a weekend crash in north Omaha that killed a woman has been released from a hospital and arrested on a vehicular homicide charge.

Coronavirus

Thursday July 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 155 new cases, 5 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Janicek will not exit race --10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

7-22 COVID-19 fact check --10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 fact check.

News

‘Hydrate for Hope’ brings in much needed water donations for the Open Door Mission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The Open Door Mission hands out water to the homeless community and leaders say they need water now more than ever.

Coronavirus

LIVE AT 1:30PM -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour will give an update on the local COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

State

Nebraska veterans affairs department announces new projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials will commemorate Korean War Armistice Day and announce new projects at the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.

Politics

‘Reply All’ to email about Chris Janicek provides insight to political infighting

Updated: 14 hours ago
Some who responded to a campaign email from U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek hit "reply all".