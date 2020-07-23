Metro bus routes to change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning Sunday, July 26, Metro Transit is increasing bus services and changing routes to improve efficiency, serve new areas, and allow for social distancing.

According to the release, the changes include:

• Increasing bus service on nine of Metro’s most utilized routes; this begins to restore service levels after a reduction in late March, which was implemented following a significant drop in ridership due to the COVID19 pandemic.

• Shifting buses from the Benson Park Transit Center to on-street stops in order to streamline service and provide better access to area destinations, including Marian High School

• Modifying Route 13 to better connect North Downtown to the Old Market and provide new service to the Millwork Commons district

• Modifying Route 18 at the Aksarben Transit Center to provide more convenient access to Wal-Mart at 72nd & Pine

