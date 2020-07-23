Advertisement

LPD investigating shooting death near 23rd and A streets

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide after a bullet entered a city bus, striking and killing a woman on Thursday afternoon.

According to LPD, around 2:38 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near 23rd and A street.

The lone passenger on the bus, which was traveling eastbound, was shot by the bullet that entered the driver’s side of the bus, according to Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

The female victim was shot where she was seated. She was taken to a local hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue where she was pronounced deceased.

LPD said they are attempting to notify family members, canvassing the area for witnesses, and searching for digital and forensic evidence.

A Street will remain closed as investigators process the scene. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relevant to this investigation can call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.”

