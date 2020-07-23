‘Hydrate for Hope’ brings in much needed water donations for the Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Open Door Mission is need of water bottles ahead of a hot weekend.

The Open Door Mission hands out water to the homeless community and leaders say they need water now more than ever.

Thursday the Open Door Mission teamed up with local radio stations to get water donations.

Leaders with Open Door Mission say they plan to distribute more water than typical this weekend.

“All of the shelters have seen people leave the shelters and are living out in the community somewhere but, they still come back for food and so what we do for them is we try to provide them enough water for the day. So, when you come back we’ll give you a couple sack lunches and we’ll give your four or five bottles of water,” says Steve Frazee, Open Door Mission Chief Program Director.

If you would like to donate water you can drop off your donation at Open Door Mission’s Timberlake Outreach Center.

We are seeing more and more people donate water. The Open Door Mission and IHeartMedia are our here collecting donations until 10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/qIEvryb7jn — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) July 23, 2020

