Head Coach Jay Mims is Ready for Union Omaha Soccer Team Debut

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Head Coach Jay Mims is ready for the Union Omaha soccer team to make their debut this Saturday at New England. Mims is no stranger to soccer in Omaha. He was assistant coach at Creighton University and started the soccer program at UNO.

Mims says Union Omaha is ready to make a statement: “I think it can make a big statement, our soccer fans, our loyal soccer fans in the community here I know will show up and they want to come out here and watch I think it is an opportunity for us, maybe the people that quite don’t know soccer well or don’t watch soccer enough, don’t know enough about it , we have a small window here probably of a couple months this season in the shortened 2020 season, to attract those folks and I think if they can come out and get to know these players or watch a game, I think they will like our guys they represent Omaha and I think once we get them out here once they will be hooked.”

