Nebraska veterans affairs department announces new projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials on Thursday morning commemorated Korean War Armistice Day and announced new projects at the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.

Nebraska’s veterans department unveiled its new website, with improved job search tools, and officials said the state is working to improve its “Welcome Home” packet for discharged service members, directing them to resources and support as they return home after their service.

The state is also expanding its eastern Nebraska veterans home with federal grant approved this last month, adding 24 assisted-living private rooms and converting 30 domiciliary beds to “skilled nursing” beds.

To help ease the waiting list for services, officials said the state is also building a 12-unit adult daycare center that will help provide a bridge from independent living to assisted living before the veteran needs more comprehensive skilled nursing care.

If the expansion proves as successful as state officials hope, the next step will be replicating the course of services in the years to come across the state, to its centers in Norfolk, Kearney, and Scottsbluff.

The entire project is estimated to cost $9.3 million; 65% of those funds will come from the federal grant, and 35% will be paid for by the state. The state’s project funds were already included in the budget that was approved by the legislature, Ricketts said.

