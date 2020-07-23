Advertisement

DCHD: Wednesday increase due in part to delayed results

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reported its biggest increase in new COVID-19 infections since the end of May on Tuesday. Wednesday, Douglas County reported a bigger spike in positive cases.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, 179 new positive cases were reported Wednesday - a stark difference from the 108 positive cases reported Tuesday in the county. Wednesday’s number was the highest in roughly a month and a half.

The Douglas County Health Department is blaming the spike on a delay in reporting from one of the labs. For some reason, that lab wasn’t able to report its results for several days. The results finally came through on Wednesday which pushed the total higher.

The health department also tells us that some labs are overwhelmed trying to keep up with COVID and other tests they have to process right now like STD tests. We’re also told results from a lab recently showed more tests for 3 viral infections: enterovirus, rhinovirus, and adenovirus. All 3 have symptoms similar to COVID-19 including fever, sore throat, and cough.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

“Reply All” to email provides insight to political infighting

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Some who responded to a campaign email from U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek hit "reply all".

News

Siblings reunited after 53 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The way 53-year-old Bev Boro and 73-year-old Doris Crippen look at each other, you might think they’re sister catching up. And you’re right, the only difference is they have 53 years of catching up to do.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

OPS parents frustrated, as clock ticks down on remote-learning registration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Confused parents took to social media Wednesday as the deadline to get children signed up remote learning closed in; Omaha Public Schools shutting down registration midnight.

News

Local costume business struggles -- 6:30PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
The show could be over for an Omaha costume business.

News

Remote learning deadline running out--6:30PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Time is running out on OPS remote learning.

News

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study released by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

News

Conventions, weddings slowly pick back up in Omaha amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Omaha is starting to make a comeback of sorts. Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, events and commerce were severely impacted.