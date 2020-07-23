DCHD: Wednesday increase due in part to delayed results

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reported its biggest increase in new COVID-19 infections since the end of May on Tuesday. Wednesday, Douglas County reported a bigger spike in positive cases.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, 179 new positive cases were reported Wednesday - a stark difference from the 108 positive cases reported Tuesday in the county. Wednesday’s number was the highest in roughly a month and a half.

The Douglas County Health Department is blaming the spike on a delay in reporting from one of the labs. For some reason, that lab wasn’t able to report its results for several days. The results finally came through on Wednesday which pushed the total higher.

The health department also tells us that some labs are overwhelmed trying to keep up with COVID and other tests they have to process right now like STD tests. We’re also told results from a lab recently showed more tests for 3 viral infections: enterovirus, rhinovirus, and adenovirus. All 3 have symptoms similar to COVID-19 including fever, sore throat, and cough.

