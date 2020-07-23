David’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity climbs into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat and humidity arrived this afternoon despite some morning clouds and a few showers. Temperatures quickly jumped into the low 90s around the metro area, with heat index readings in the 95 to 100 degree range. We will stay very warm and humid through the evening hours, only cooling back into the 80s after sunset. Overnight temperatures will offer limited relief, with lows in the middle 70s and very humid conditions.

Friday will be a bit warmer, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will likely be in the 90s by early afternoon, with highs around 93 for Omaha. Combined with high humidity, that will produce heat index readings in the 98 to 103 degree range. Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest of this stretch, with highs around 95 and the heat index climbing into the 105 to 110 degree range. This kind of heat can prove dangerous for those spending a prolonged period of time outdoors if proper precautions are not taken, such as taken breaks in the shade or A/C, and staying hydrated through the day.

Alert Days for heat this weekend (WOWT)

A cold front will be pushing into the area Sunday evening, bringing a break from the heat and rain chances. Storms are likely by the late evening into the overnight hours as the front drops south through the region. A few stronger storms are possible with gusty winds and small hail, but the main threat will be heavy rainfall. A few locations could pick up as much as 2 inches of rain. Storms will slowly drift south by Monday morning, leaving behind slightly cooler temperatures. Highs for much of next week likely drop into the mid and upper 80s through at least Thursday. The next chance for rain could arrive as early as Wednesday, helping to keep temperatures more tolerable.

