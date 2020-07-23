Construction on Omaha’s first floating trail is underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench tweeted progress photos of Omaha’s first floating trail that will stretch across Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha.

Bench thanked MG Aquatics for the installation. At 1,000 feet long, it will be the longest trail they have put in.

