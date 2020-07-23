Advertisement

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Storms ending, heat cranks up

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Any lingering storms should fade away shortly after lunchtime, and then it’ll be all about the heat and humidity.

Midday Update
We’re still seeing some showers and storms mainly in Iowa, but those are fading at this time. It looks like we will see some bouts of clouds throughout the day, but there will also be times of mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach for around 90 this afternoon.

The heat will continue to build into the weekend. It still looks like Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days with actual highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the range of 105 - 110. Sunday’s forecast may be impacted by some storms firing up along a cold front. The trend on that one has been to move in a little sooner. If that trend continues, we’ll have to adjust temperatures down and the Alert Day may be able to be canceled. It’s something we’re looking at closely.

The cold front mentioned above will bring us slightly cooler weather and a good chance of rain and storms Sunday evening and Monday morning. Highs in the 80s will follow.

Saturday & Sunday are First Alert Days - Excessive heat expected this weekend

By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected to combine to produce potentially dangerous heat index levels through the weekend.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A spotty storm possible followed by some heat that hangs around

By Rusty Lord
Thursday starts with a few spotty storms in the area. They’ll be few and far between as they pop up along a warm front. If one of those passes over your area, it will do so before 10am.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

A few morning showers or storms will drift through before the heat builds in for the weekend.

First Alert: Excessive heat on the way for the weekend

Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days as the heat index is expected to climb into the 105 to 110 degree range.

David’s Evening Forecast - Few storms overnight into early Thursday, then back into the 90s!

By David Koeller
Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with an isolated shower or storm possible after midnight. Most of us likely stay dry with lows in the upper-60s near 70°. We’ll hold the isolated rain chance through mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures warming to around 90°. We’ll tack on a couple of degrees for Friday afternoon, with dry skies.

David's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thicker cloud cover and a few sprinkles will overspread the metro this afternoon. Any rain will be very light, maybe a couple drops on the windshield, that's about it. Temperatures may drop a couple degrees into the lower 80s for the rest of the afternoon.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drier start to Wednesday but some rain is possible later today

By Rusty Lord
We are starting the day drier with the rain well to our west this morning. That should make for a pleasant morning and a beautiful sunrise in our area. While the morning hours will likely be dry, an isolated storm or two could develop this afternoon and evening.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Temperatures will gradually increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s to 90°. We’ll hold a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday.

First Alert: Excessive heat arrives by the weekend

Saturday through Monday, July 27th have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected to combine to produce potentially dangerous heat index levels through the weekend.

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant tonight but heat builds later this week!

By David Koeller
Outside of a stray shower or storm, we’re looking at a quiet evening under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear conditions take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the 60s. Temperatures will gradually increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s to 90°. We’ll hold a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise, there will be plenty of dry time each day under partly cloudy skies.