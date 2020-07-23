Clay’s Midday Forecast - Storms ending, heat cranks up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Any lingering storms should fade away shortly after lunchtime, and then it’ll be all about the heat and humidity.

We’re still seeing some showers and storms mainly in Iowa, but those are fading at this time. It looks like we will see some bouts of clouds throughout the day, but there will also be times of mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach for around 90 this afternoon.

The heat will continue to build into the weekend. It still looks like Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days with actual highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the range of 105 - 110. Sunday’s forecast may be impacted by some storms firing up along a cold front. The trend on that one has been to move in a little sooner. If that trend continues, we’ll have to adjust temperatures down and the Alert Day may be able to be canceled. It’s something we’re looking at closely.

The cold front mentioned above will bring us slightly cooler weather and a good chance of rain and storms Sunday evening and Monday morning. Highs in the 80s will follow.

