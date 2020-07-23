Advertisement

Authorities identify man killed in northwest Iowa grain bin

(MGN)
(MGN) (WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Daniel Cronin died Tuesday after becoming trapped in the bin located about five miles east of Le Mars. Officials said deputies and other first-responders were called Tuesday morning to the grain bin for a report of a man trapped. Investigators say Cronin had been loosening stuck corn when the crust broke, and he sank into the grain.

Officials say the accident happened despite the use of safety measures. Officials say Cronin had died by the time his body was recovered about an hour after rescuers arrived.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Omaha mask mandate could come, Douglas County health director says

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour will give an update on the local COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Unicameral suspends rules, allowing police oversight bill to be introduced--5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Nebraska Legislature suspended its rules to allow a police accountability bill to be introduced.

News

Nebraska veterans affairs department announces new projects--5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials on Thursday morning commemorated Korean War Armistice Day and announced new projects at the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.

News

Possible mask mandate-- 5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour stopped short of issuing a mask mandate for Omaha during Thursday’s news conference

News

Police arrest driver in north Omaha crash--5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say a driver involved in a weekend crash in north Omaha that killed a woman has been released from a hospital and arrested on a vehicular homicide charge.

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Study finds more people turning to alcohol amid high unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
On the heels of the latest unemployment numbers a new study points to those struggling are turning more to alcohol to cope.