Wednesday July 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 179 new cases

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 179 new cases

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 179 new cases Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 9,071.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 117.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 260 medical beds available, 82 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, and eight ventilators were bring used for COVID-19 patients. There are 429 ventilators available.

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

