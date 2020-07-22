Valley Police posts warrant for Valley Fire Chief on Facebook

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Valley Police Department posted a photo of Fire Chief Mike Wiekhorst.

The post said he is wanted for no valid registration, no liability insurance, no proof of ownership, and failure to appear.

Wiekhorst shared the post saying, "Oh shoot I forgot to pay a traffic ticket on time and VPD put me on blast. I'll get this bad boy taken care of right away"

Wiekhorst went on to explain that he forgot his traffic ticket court date was yesterday morning. He says he went down to the courthouse, showed them all his paperwork, and they dismissed the charges.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.