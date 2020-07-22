Advertisement

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A study released by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

The 20-page analysis by the USDA released Wednesday explains how after a 2019 fire at a Tyson Foods beef plant in Holcomb, Kan., and this year’s temporary closure of slaughterhouses amid the coronavirus pandemic, ranchers saw cattle prices drop. At the same time, concerns about meat scarcity caused prices at grocery stores to rise.

Some members of Congress have called for an investigation into possible violations of the Packers and Stockyard Act, which is designed to protect ranchers and consumers

