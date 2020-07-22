Advertisement

Saturday & Sunday are First Alert Days - Excessive heat expected this weekend

First Alert Weekend
First Alert Weekend(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. After the heat and humidity that we dealt with last weekend, we are in line to see a similar stretch of weather starting this coming Saturday.

Highs in the low to middle 90s coupled with high dew points in the 70s will make for a dangerous combo of heat and humidity starting Saturday afternoon. Heat index values approaching 105 degrees are possible that afternoon and will likely warm even more, reaching the 105 to 110 degree range by Sunday. Overnight lows won’t offer much relief either as they’ll cool into the upper 70s at best each morning.

Weekend
Weekend(WOWT)

Avoiding heat related injuries is easy. Here are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks to keep yourself cool. Avoid working or playing outside during the hottest parts of the day which is approximately between noon and 5pm right now. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing to help with air circulation and deflecting some of the heat away from your clothes.

Heat Dangers
Heat Dangers(WOWT)

