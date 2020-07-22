Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drier start to Wednesday but some rain is possible later today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are starting the day drier with the rain well to our west this morning. That should make for a pleasant morning and a beautiful sunrise in our area. While the morning hours will likely be dry, an isolated storm or two could develop this afternoon and evening. They’ll be few and far between and most of us likely stay dry. Highs reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies otherwise.

Wednesday (WOWT)

A few storms are possible overnight as well but again the coverage isn’t expected to be widespread. Any isolated overnight storms may linger into Thursday morning but will exit to the the north and fade quickly. Highs will Thursday will then jump into the lower 90s leading us into another stretch of hot summer weather.

Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days due to the heat that is still in the forecast. Monday has trended cooler so the dangerous heat no longer poses a threat into early next week. Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees are likely each afternoon Saturday and Sunday.

