Advertisement

Property tax measure hits new roadblock in Nebraska

(WOWT)
By Grant Schulte
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Attempts to lower Nebraska’s property taxes appeared to stumble yet again after some state lawmakers argued that the newest package could hurt local K-12 schools by restricting their ability to tax.

Senators debated the bill for about three hours but ended up skipping over it without a vote, leaving its prospects unclear. The only way it’s likely to return to the Legislature’s agenda is if leading supporters can show they have at least 33 votes to overcome a filibuster, a tall order given the opposition to the bill.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OPS parents frustrated, as clock ticks down on remote-learning registration

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Confused parents took to social media Wednesday as the deadline to get children signed up remote learning closed in; Omaha Public Schools shutting down registration midnight.

State

Man dies after becoming trapped in grain bin in northwest Iowa

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

News

Local costume business struggles -- 6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
The show could be over for an Omaha costume business.

News

Remote learning deadline running out--6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Time is running out on OPS remote learning.

Latest News

News

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A study released by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

News

Conventions, weddings slowly pick back up in Omaha amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Omaha is starting to make a comeback of sorts. Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, events and commerce were severely impacted.

News

Pandemic impacts libraries -- 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
The financial toll of the pandemic is hitting Omaha public libraries hard.

News

Conventions making a comeback--5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Conventions come back to Omaha despite pandemic.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Few storms overnight into early Thursday, then back into the 90s!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with an isolated shower or storm possible after midnight. Most of us likely stay dry with lows in the upper-60s near 70°. We’ll hold the isolated rain chance through mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures warming to around 90°. We’ll tack on a couple of degrees for Friday afternoon, with dry skies.

News

Omaha shopping center gets much needed pothole repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Dodging potholes had become a chronic complaint from drivers entering a busy Omaha shopping complex.