Advertisement

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.(Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region.

During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

"It's a new day for the United States in Greenland," Pompeo told reporters at a joint news conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, reopened in June after a decades-long hiatus. The move attracted attention because of U.S. President Donald Trump's stated interest last year in purchasing Greenland from Denmark.

Kofod said the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland, which was roundly rejected and ridiculed by both Greenlandic and Danish officials, was not raised during his talks with Pompeo on Wednesday.

"That discussion was dealt with last year. It was not on the table," he said.

Jenis av Rana, the Faroe Islands' minister for culture and foreign affairs, told Danish media ahead of Kofod's meeting with Pompeo that he was keen to discuss what role Washington sees the North Atlantic archipelago playing in the Arctic.

He also wondered about the possibility of a free trade agreement between the United States and the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory with some 52,000 inhabitants that is located north of Scotland between Iceland and Norway.

Av Rana told Danish broadcaster TV2 he was concerned the Arctic could become a battleground for the U.S. and other major global powers, including Russia and China.

"We're very worried if the Arctic becomes a playground or a scene of war for the great powers," av Rana said.

In his talks with Kofod, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and representatives of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Pompeo said he stressed the importance of energy independence, particularly from Russia.

The Trump administration is vehemently opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Last week, the administration warned companies involved in the project they would be subject to U.S. penalties unless they halted their work.

Denmark's environmental agency, which had been holding up construction of the last portion of the pipeline, dropped its opposition in October, prompting the U.S. to step up its efforts to stop the project.

The 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) pipeline also is opposed by eastern European countries that say it will increase Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Valley Police posts warrant for Valley Fire Chief on Facebook

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike McKnight
In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Valley Police Department posted a photo of Fire Chief Mike Wiekhorst.

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 179 new cases

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Nebraska’s new unemployment requirements confuse those with jobs waiting for them

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Under the state’s new rule, those receiving pandemic unemployment for 16 weeks have to start searching for another job in order to get another unemployment check — unless your employer sends in a request to the state saying you’re coming back to work soon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

News

Fire crews responded to house fire in North Omaha Wednesday morning

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Omaha Fire crews responded to a house fire with a report of possible parties inside Wednesday morning near 57th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.

News

Budget shortfalls keep Omaha public libraries closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The financial toll of the pandemic is hitting Omaha public libraries hard.Their doors have been closed to the public for the last 19 weeks.

National

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Updated: 1 hour ago
Court documents reveal the child warned his mother that his dad was going to kill him.

National

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.