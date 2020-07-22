Advertisement

OPS parents frustrated, as clock ticks down on remote-learning registration

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Confused parents took to social media Wednesday as the deadline to get children signed up remote learning closed in; Omaha Public Schools shutting down registration midnight.

6 News found parents at OPS offices looking for answers about the process, and why they’re being told online enrolment is full. To be clear enrolment for the Remote Learning Program is not full. Parents have until the midnight deadline to get their children’s names in.

However, enrollment for the Omaha Virtual School is full, which has been confusing some parents.

“There were mentioning something about virtual learning and remote learning,” said Nora Chambers, who was at the OPS offices Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t know the difference between those two. there was not any answers from anyone about that.”

Virtual learning and Remote learning are two very different things. The virtual school has been around for years; it combines virtual learning with traditional classroom learning. Enrolment for it -- is full.

“I know he’s not in,” I know he’s not in said Dontae Sallis. “I just got the letter today and they told me the classes are full and right now the only option is remote learning.”

The remote learning option is of little comfort said Sallis, who’s son won’t be able to play football. Students registering for remote learning will not have access to extracurricular activities.

“Even for kids that want to do . . . debate or things like that, that’s going to be disheartening for them,” said Sallis, noting more clarity about the two different programs would have been helpful

“Be more clear about this remote learning,” said Sallis. “As you can see a lot of parents are coming in and they’re frustrated.”

For some parents the frustration more obvious than others.

“Nobody’s telling me about a deadline or anything like that,” said Chambers. “I’m going to go onto only what i was getting remotelearning@ops.org and see what information i can get.”

OPS told 6 News their voicemail service is set up to give people clear directions about how to reach them by email. If you are still wanting to get your child registered for the remote learning program you can email “remotelearning@ops.org

OPS will then contact you with more information.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local costume business struggles -- 6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
The show could be over for an Omaha costume business.

News

Remote learning deadline running out--6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Time is running out on OPS remote learning.

News

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A study released by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

News

Conventions, weddings slowly pick back up in Omaha amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Omaha is starting to make a comeback of sorts. Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, events and commerce were severely impacted.

Latest News

News

Pandemic impacts libraries -- 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
The financial toll of the pandemic is hitting Omaha public libraries hard.

News

Conventions making a comeback--5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Conventions come back to Omaha despite pandemic.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Few storms overnight into early Thursday, then back into the 90s!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with an isolated shower or storm possible after midnight. Most of us likely stay dry with lows in the upper-60s near 70°. We’ll hold the isolated rain chance through mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures warming to around 90°. We’ll tack on a couple of degrees for Friday afternoon, with dry skies.

News

Omaha shopping center gets much needed pothole repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Dodging potholes had become a chronic complaint from drivers entering a busy Omaha shopping complex.

News

Omaha costume store struggles after COVID canceled plays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The show could be over for an Omaha costume business. Ibsen Costume Gallery has provided costumes for theatrical productions across the metro, but COVID-19 has stopped almost all live performances in our area and that puts the decades-old costume store in jeopardy.

News

Crews responded to house fire in North Omaha--4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha Fire crews responded to a house fire with a report of possible parties inside Wednesday morning near 57th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.