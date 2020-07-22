Omaha tutors expect rise in demand this school year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a concern some parents in the Omaha Public School district brought up. Will children from affluent families do better in the long run because their parents can afford outside help?

“We have already seen pop up paid programs to supplement on the OPS off days which in my opinion will only continue to widen the gap between those with means and those without,” OPS mom, Gina Miller, said.

To get an idea of prices I went online to get quotes for one hour of basic math tutoring for a high schooler. Prices ranged between $25 and $100. It’s a service some tutors think families will try to work into their budget, especially if their child needs face to face learning.

“Families are going to need that extra support absolutely. Especially for those kiddos that are only able to go 2-3 times a week to actual structured school,” Director of Sylvan Learning Omaha Caitlin Nannen said.

Sylvan Learning of Omaha has started providing virtual tutoring while keeping in-person meetings. Some kids depend on sitting down with a teacher to learn.

“Yes, people are wanting to be in the center, they’re wanting that in person, you know, maybe the distanced learning they were doing in the spring at school their kiddo wasn’t doing so well with so that what I got some of the calls about as of now,” Nannen said.

