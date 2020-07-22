Advertisement

Omaha shopping center gets much needed pothole repairs

(WLUC)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dodging potholes had become a chronic complaint from drivers entering a busy Omaha shopping complex.

A month ago, we showed you a very public problem on private property.

Almost a year ago potholes greeted shoppers at Weber Place, but repairs didn’t last. Last month the hazard returned, and someone even made a citizen’s repair.

The pothole that was here seemed filled by a semi-pro has now been done by the real pros.

Recently Omne Property Management paid an asphalt company $12,500 to repair numerous potholes on private streets in and out of Weber Place shopping center.

Cheryl Bettin, a shopper said, “It seems your story got some attention, and some things were done about some of the bigger problems.”

Cheryl Bettin is more than a shopper. She’s been a frequent caller to property management and fast-food restaurants demanding street improvements that have finally been delivered.

Cheryl Bettin said, “And this will be a much safer turn for people to navigate now they have to try and dodge those potholes and risk damaging their vehicles either via an accident or the potholes.”

Omne Property Manager Andy Kutilek says the Jimmy Johns owner also ordered up pothole repairs so two companies worked together on improving the private streets.

Omne’s Kutilek tells us, “We’ll make repairs annually.”

Seeing the recent repairs, Cheryl Bettin says she can buy in on that promise.

“At least we got somebody’s attention which this area deserves,” said Cheryl.

The Omne partners manager says his company budgets at least $6,000 a year for the streets and parking lots so driving hazards haven't been ignored.

However, the area is split up with three different owners and who is responsible for which potholes created some issues.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

