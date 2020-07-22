Nebraska state senator criticizes COVID-19 signage in the Capitol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt tweeted a riddle Wednesday morning that sparked a social media debate — but shouldn’t have, according to the governor’s spokesman.

Hunt posted a photo of a sign hanging in the state capitol with information about how to “Keep Nebraskans Healthy” and combat COVID-19.

The post sparked a conversation on Twitter about face masks.

What’s missing from these signs at the Capitol? pic.twitter.com/zCSkiTQDsR — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) July 22, 2020

Taylor Gage, who handles communications for Gov. Pete Ricketts, tweeted a reply, saying Hunt’s post didn’t tell the whole story and “may have been framed to grab attention.”

Gage’s post included a short video that pans across the hall to a smaller sign, zooming in to show that the second sign — with a headline requesting visitors to practice social distancing while in the Capitol — states that “Masks are highly recommended.”

For media contacting me with concerns about mask messaging in the Capitol: One photo on @NebraskaMegan’s Twitter account may have been framed to grab attention, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. https://t.co/OYZ390fiYB pic.twitter.com/lKyMxdpA1c — Taylor Gage (@gagetaylor) July 22, 2020

