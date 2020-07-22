Nebraska state senator criticizes COVID-19 signage in the Capitol
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt tweeted a riddle Wednesday morning that sparked a social media debate — but shouldn’t have, according to the governor’s spokesman.
Hunt posted a photo of a sign hanging in the state capitol with information about how to “Keep Nebraskans Healthy” and combat COVID-19.
The post sparked a conversation on Twitter about face masks.
Taylor Gage, who handles communications for Gov. Pete Ricketts, tweeted a reply, saying Hunt’s post didn’t tell the whole story and “may have been framed to grab attention.”
Gage’s post included a short video that pans across the hall to a smaller sign, zooming in to show that the second sign — with a headline requesting visitors to practice social distancing while in the Capitol — states that “Masks are highly recommended.”
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.