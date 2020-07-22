Kansas school board rejects delaying in-person K-12 classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Local school boards in Kansas are allowed to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in mid-August as they normally would, despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

The Republican-controlled State Board of Education on Wednesday voted 5-5 and rejected Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to postpone the start of fall classes for three weeks, until Sept. 9. The board’s action leaves decisions about when to reopen to the state’s 286 local school boards.

Kelly argued that a resurgence in coronavirus cases has made it necessary to give public and private schools more time to prepare, but a Kansas law required her to get the state board’s approval.

