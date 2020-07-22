Kansas governor requires masks, fever checks at schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly issued an order earlier this week requiring masks and daily temperature checks in the state’s K-12 schools.

Kelly on Monday set some coronavirus-inspired rules that are stricter than guidelines adopted by the Republican-controlled State Board of Education. Kelly also released the text of a proposed order to delay the reopening of public and private elementary, middle and high schools for three weeks from mid-August until Sept. 9. Kansas law requires the state school board’s approval for a delay and it is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.

The Democratic governor’s actions are inspiring criticism from Republican legislators and conservatives outside state government.

