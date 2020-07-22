Gov. Pete Ricketts condemns State Sen. Ernie Chambers’ ‘hateful rhetoric’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement Wednesday rebuking State Sen. Ernie Chambers for comments he has made Monday as the Unicameral returned to session.

The governor’s full statement reads: “For far too long, Senator Chambers’ hateful rhetoric has gone unchecked. It is beneath the dignity of the Unicameral, and the citizen legislators who serve it. I condemn Ernie’s sexist slurs against women and his disgraceful remarks towards law enforcement.”

