Gov. Pete Ricketts condemns State Sen. Ernie Chambers’ ‘hateful rhetoric’
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement Wednesday rebuking State Sen. Ernie Chambers for comments he has made Monday as the Unicameral returned to session.
The governor’s full statement reads: “For far too long, Senator Chambers’ hateful rhetoric has gone unchecked. It is beneath the dignity of the Unicameral, and the citizen legislators who serve it. I condemn Ernie’s sexist slurs against women and his disgraceful remarks towards law enforcement.”
