Fire crews responded to house fire in North Omaha Wednesday morning

House fire at 57th and NW Radial HWY was determined to be caused by improper firework use.
House fire at 57th and NW Radial HWY was determined to be caused by improper firework use.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a house fire with a report of possible parties inside Wednesday morning near 57th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.

Upon arrival, a working fire was declared.

One occupant was reported to have self-rescued and all parties were out of the house.

According to a release, the cause of the fire was determined to be an improper use of fireworks too close to ordinary combustibles.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

