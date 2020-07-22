Fire crews responded to house fire in North Omaha Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a house fire with a report of possible parties inside Wednesday morning near 57th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.
Upon arrival, a working fire was declared.
One occupant was reported to have self-rescued and all parties were out of the house.
According to a release, the cause of the fire was determined to be an improper use of fireworks too close to ordinary combustibles.
We are learning improper use of fireworks caused a fire near 56th and NW Radial overnight. Neighbors jumped in to help fight the flames before OFD arrived on scene. We are live the scene throughout Daybreak. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/DUOgHfNtKp— Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) July 22, 2020
