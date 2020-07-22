David’s Evening Forecast - Few storms overnight into early Thursday, then back into the 90s!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No rain this morning! We started Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Some thicker cloud cover rolled in from the west this afternoon, but outside of a few sprinkles, most of us stayed dry. Temperatures warmed into typical late-July territory for highs in Omaha – the mid to upper-80s.

Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with an isolated shower or storm possible after midnight. Most of us likely stay dry with lows in the upper-60s near 70°.

We’ll hold the isolated rain chance through mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures warming to around 90°. We’ll tack on a couple of degrees for Friday afternoon, with dry skies.

Hour-by-hour Thursday (WOWT)

First Alert Days remain in effect this Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity. Temperatures each day will warm into the mid-90s with heat index readings as high as 110°. As was the case last weekend, make sure you take frequent breaks and increase your water intake if you’ll be outdoors this weekend!

A cold front will move through the region late Sunday into Monday, which could very well trigger some stronger storms due to the heat and humidity in place. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the data and update as necessary on any severe weather threats.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Next week does look “cooler” with highs in the 80s.

