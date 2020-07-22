Council Bluffs Police respond to rollover crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police responded to a rollover crash near the 3200 block of 9th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Officers on the scene said that Honda CRV was traveling westbound on 9th Avenue when the driver veered over onto the shoulder and struck a Ford F-150 that was parked.

Officers had to help the driver out of the rolled over Honda through the sunroof. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

According to the release, alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The driver refused medical attention and was cited for the accident.

