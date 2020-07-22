Advertisement

Conventions, weddings slowly pick back up in Omaha amid pandemic

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is starting to make a comeback of sorts. Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, events and commerce were severely impacted.

The CHI Health Convention Center lost 30 events and conventions since the pandemic began. The arena has lost another dozen.

Area hotels have been hit hard as well but travelers are starting to come to Omaha.

A three-day convention wrapped up at the center today.

Organizers hoped for 12 to 14 hundred attendees before the virus.

280 showed up.

Still, things are slowly improving.

“I think we are starting to see a nice sense of normalcy returning. With the increase that we’re seeing in inquiries for our meeting space is really telling a sign that people are getting back to business and meet face-to-face,” said Zach Dimmitt with the Hilton Hotel.

Zach Dimmitt of Hilton Omaha tells us there are even weddings scheduled in the coming weeks.

