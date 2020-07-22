Advertisement

Budget shortfalls keep Omaha public libraries closed

Notes are being left in books to say thank you to librarians during the pandemic.
Notes are being left in books to say thank you to librarians during the pandemic.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The financial toll of the pandemic is hitting Omaha public libraries hard.

Their doors have been closed to the public for the last 19 weeks.

The executive director of the Omaha public library, Laura Marlane, says this has been really difficult.

“I’ve worked in libraries for 35 years,” Marlane said. “I’ve been, I’ve seen a lot of things, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

To stay afloat, they’ve had to make some cuts.

“We’ve had to let go, furlough, our part-time staff, which is about 2/3 of our staff, and that’s been really difficult for us,” she said.

Right now, the remaining full-time staff arranges the curbside pick up Wednesday through Saturday at five different locations.

At her budget meeting Tuesday, Mayor Jean Stothert said we have reached a critical point and she’s doing everything possible to avoid layoffs of full-time employees.

“The city needs Cares Act funding from the county and the state in order to make up some of the losses and the expenses from COVID,” Marlane explained. “And until that happens, we don’t have the funding needed to reopen.”

The reopening comes with a hefty price tag.

Marlane explained they need $70,000 just to pay for their security guards, that’s not including the cost to add in plexiglass and other safety measures.

Even when the money comes, there won’t be enough staff to open all 12 locations.

“Our plans when we do reopen would be four locations that we can staff at that capacity, indefinitely,” she said.

For now, librarians and the people missing them will have to wait.

“To not be able to have the funds to open, to just have our budgets decimated by a pandemic, it’s just not something anybody had planned for,” Marlane said.

To utilize the library’s curbside pickup, you’ll need to reserve books online and schedule a pickup appointment time in advance.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Valley Police posts warrant for Valley Fire Chief on Facebook

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike McKnight
In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Valley Police Department posted a photo of Fire Chief Mike Wiekhorst.

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 179 new cases

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Nebraska’s new unemployment requirements confuse those with jobs waiting for them

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Under the state’s new rule, those receiving pandemic unemployment for 16 weeks have to start searching for another job in order to get another unemployment check — unless your employer sends in a request to the state saying you’re coming back to work soon.

News

Fire crews responded to house fire in North Omaha Wednesday morning

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Omaha Fire crews responded to a house fire with a report of possible parties inside Wednesday morning near 57th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs Rollover Crash -- Daybreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
Council Bluffs Police investigate a crash near 32nd & 9th Avenue.

News

Tutors expected to be in high demand

Updated: 13 hours ago
It’s a concern some parents in the Omaha Public School district brought up. Will children from affluent families do better in the long run because their parents can afford outside help?

News

Sarpy County Museum’s COVID-19 exhibit grows

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
The museum’s director has had time to collect some items and spoke about what the museum is still missing and what it has so far.

News

Omaha tutors expect rise in demand this school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
It’s a concern some parents in the Omaha Public School district brought up. Will children from affluent families do better in the long run because their parents can afford outside helo?

News

Papillion-La Vista teacher tackling student lunch debt with gaming channel fundraiser

Updated: 17 hours ago
The high school German teacher raised more than $12,000 through Twitch.

News

Mayor Stothert presents city budget proposal

Updated: 17 hours ago
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unveiled her 2021 recommended budget Tuesday afternoon before the Omaha City Council.