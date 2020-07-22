Advertisement

Authorities investigate suspected homicide after body found in rural Madison County

Madison County Sheriff’s officials in south-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a rural road intersection as a homicide.
Madison County Sheriff’s officials in south-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a rural road intersection as a homicide.(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in south-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a rural road intersection as a homicide.

Television station KCCI reports that the body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of two rural roads in Madison County.

Sheriff Jason Barnes says a passerby called 911 to report a man down in the intersection, and deputies arrived to find the man dead. Authorities have not released the man’s name or given details on how he died, but said there is no known threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Valley Police posts warrant for Valley Fire Chief on Facebook

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike McKnight
In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Valley Police Department posted a photo of Fire Chief Mike Wiekhorst.

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 179 new cases

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

State

Outbreak at Iowa pork plant nearly twice what state reported

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ryan J. Foley
One of the first coronavirus outbreaks at an Iowa meatpacking plant was more severe than previously known, with over twice as many workers becoming infected than the Iowa Department of Public Health publicly confirmed.

News

Nebraska’s new unemployment requirements confuse those with jobs waiting for them

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Under the state’s new rule, those receiving pandemic unemployment for 16 weeks have to start searching for another job in order to get another unemployment check — unless your employer sends in a request to the state saying you’re coming back to work soon.

Latest News

News

Fire crews responded to house fire in North Omaha Wednesday morning

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Omaha Fire crews responded to a house fire with a report of possible parties inside Wednesday morning near 57th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.

News

Budget shortfalls keep Omaha public libraries closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The financial toll of the pandemic is hitting Omaha public libraries hard.Their doors have been closed to the public for the last 19 weeks.

News

Council Bluffs Rollover Crash -- Daybreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
Council Bluffs Police investigate a crash near 32nd & 9th Avenue.

News

Tutors expected to be in high demand

Updated: 13 hours ago
It’s a concern some parents in the Omaha Public School district brought up. Will children from affluent families do better in the long run because their parents can afford outside help?

News

Sarpy County Museum’s COVID-19 exhibit grows

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
The museum’s director has had time to collect some items and spoke about what the museum is still missing and what it has so far.

News

Omaha tutors expect rise in demand this school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
It’s a concern some parents in the Omaha Public School district brought up. Will children from affluent families do better in the long run because their parents can afford outside helo?