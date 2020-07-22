Authorities investigate suspected homicide after body found in rural Madison County

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in south-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a rural road intersection as a homicide.

Television station KCCI reports that the body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of two rural roads in Madison County.

Sheriff Jason Barnes says a passerby called 911 to report a man down in the intersection, and deputies arrived to find the man dead. Authorities have not released the man’s name or given details on how he died, but said there is no known threat to the public.

