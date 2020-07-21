Westside Schools explores mask requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One issue for school districts across the metro is whether students will have to wear masks when they return.

The effort to provide a back-to-school plan has experienced some challenges.

School starts here in the westside district four weeks from tomorrow. We have seen contentious meetings across the country and even here in the metro over the mask issue. But not tonight in Westside.

Westside Community Schools are looking at several options. So, nothing is guaranteed just yet.

Superintendent dr. Mike Lucas says, for now, the district is considering which masks will be allowed, what will the consequences be for not wearing one, and when there will be exceptions.

"I want to thank the board for the great leadership on this topic," said Lucas.

At this point, Westside will allow masks and gators, which are those worn around the neck. But it won't allow bandanas because they don't cover the area below the face.

All students, staff, and visitors would be subject to the rule and the board is considering discipline and termination for those who defy the policy.

“We don’t have any problem with the school requiring people to wear masks.” “And neither do our children,” said Lucas.

Royce and Trish have students in the school district, which like most districts say it will be ready to update its policies depending on how the pandemic changes.

“We’ve heard a lot of positive things from our staff. They appreciate the support,” said Lucas.

The superintendent says exceptions will be granted for students with medical reasons provided by a doctor, such as trachea issues or developmental delay issues.

Board members are also considering how to enforce the policy during lunch and might include mask breaks.

Sena Sekbe and Germain Gnolonfoun hope the district will allow those breaks, their daughter is a sophomore at Westside High School.

“It would be helpful for the kids to have breaks,” they said. “From 7:30 to 4 p.m. that’s a long time.”

The superintendent says the ultimate decision will be in effect until September 30th. After that, it could continue or be modified, depending on developments.

He says they are listening to the doctors and scientists. There is a public forum scheduled for July 30th.

