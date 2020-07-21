Two big rigs jackknifed at I-80/I-680 split

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two semi-trucks jackknifed and crashed in the I-80/I-680 split.

The two ramps that are being affected appear to the southbound side of the I-680 merge onto I-80 and the I-80 eastbound overpass, according to First Alert Traffic Meteorologist Clay Osterly.

Possible detour includes taking L Street or Center Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

