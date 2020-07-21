Two big rigs jackknifed at I-80/I-680 split
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two semi-trucks jackknifed and crashed in the I-80/I-680 split.
The two ramps that are being affected appear to the southbound side of the I-680 merge onto I-80 and the I-80 eastbound overpass, according to First Alert Traffic Meteorologist Clay Osterly.
Possible detour includes taking L Street or Center Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
