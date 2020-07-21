Tuesday July 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 108 new cases, 1 death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

108 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The total number of cases in the county has now reached 8,892.

A man over 70 has passed. There have now been 117 deaths.

