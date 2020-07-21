Advertisement

Tuesday July 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 108 new cases, 1 death

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

108 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The total number of cases in the county has now reached 8,892.

A man over 70 has passed. There have now been 117 deaths.

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Westside makes plans to resume school in the fall -- 10pm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

Lawyers for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts reviewing Lincoln mayor’s authority to mandate face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Lileana Pearson
It’s a city mandate the governor is not on board with: face masks required — by order of the mayor — in buildings open to the public where social distancing cannot be guaranteed.

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer mandating masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks at stores.

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Coronavirus symptoms persist in patients, requiring prolonged care

Updated: 3 hours ago
Europe's first wave of Covid-19 infections may be over, but lingering symptoms and painful long-term effects increase need for ongoing care.

Poll: Pandemic hurting Americans’ finances in disparate ways

Updated: 3 hours ago
By TAMMY WEBBER
For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time. Others have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation's economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments.

US virus aid far off as EU digs deep to aid ailing economies

Updated: 6 hours ago
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
U.S. lawmakers remained far apart Tuesday on a deal to provide more financial relief for Americans as European leaders thrashed out a plan for their pandemic-ravaged economies.

White House, Trump to resume COVID-19 briefings

Updated: 6 hours ago
The president still faces tough questions about his handling of the pandemic, like why the White House is seeking to block new funding for virus testing, and his lukewarm support for wearing masks.