Tuesday July 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 108 new cases, 1 death
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
108 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
The total number of cases in the county has now reached 8,892.
A man over 70 has passed. There have now been 117 deaths.
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources
Get tested
Recent COVID-19 updates
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.