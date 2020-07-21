Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More rain to start the day with sunshine to follow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and wind are moving through the area to start Tuesday but it isn’t expected to stick around all day. It will be a lot like yesterday and will exit before 10am for most of the area. Clearing takes place this afternoon leading to another pretty enjoyable July day. Highs will reach the mid 80s with manageable humidity and light wind.

Tuesday (WOWT)

Another round of rain and some storms will try to move in heading into Wednesday morning as well. This one would likely be a little later and possibly after the morning drive. We’ll get a break midday before more storms are possible in the evening. Overall the severe threat is low but an isolated severe storm is possible in the evening.

Some warmer and more humid weather starts to move in Thursday as highs jump to near 90 degrees. Friday will top out in the lower 90s but the brunt of the heat really moves in Saturday and lingers through Monday. That 3 day stretch of heat has prompted a First Alert due to dangerous levels of persistent heat and little cooling at night. Read more on that here:

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.