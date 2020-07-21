Pedestrian struck at South 28th and F streets intersection
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to the intersection of South 28th and F streets for an injury crash involving a pedestrian.
According to the release, the pedestrian was attempting to cross F Street when they were struck by a westbound Buick Lesabre.
The pedestrian was not at a marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian was transported to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol and speed are not factors, according to the release.
