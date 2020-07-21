Advertisement

OPD discovers connections in child enticement cases

Adam Hawhee
Adam Hawhee(Omaha Police)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new details about how police investigated several recent alleged cases of child enticements.

Adam Hawhee was arrested and booked for two counts of child enticement. He is 27.

According to court records, he approached two 7-year old girls back on March 30th and asked them if they wanted a ride. Saying one was cute, he then asked if he could take their picture.

A witness said he took their picture as they walked away.

Similar incidents were reported to police on April 1st.

Police then discovered similar crimes and similar situations were reported back in August 2013. That led them to Hawhee.

Detectives continue to investigate Hawhee but he was arrested for child enticement, lewd conduct, debauching a minor, and bond review.

