Omaha resident fears city-owned alley will damage car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pothole complaints have been way down this year. But one driver fears damage to her vehicle while getting to off-street parking.

No parking signs dot the street in the south Omaha neighborhood near 33rd and T Streets, so Linda Longton uses the alley behind her house.

“I have to get in and out. My husband has cancer and we have to go to the VA sometimes three times a month,” she said.

It’s not an easy way in-and-out -- and getting worse.

“I’m afraid I’m going to break my wheels,” Longton said.

Linda says she, her husband, and neighbors have tried filling alley potholes and now it’s the city’s turn.

“Because in my opinion it’s a city-owned alley and they should maintain it at least sometimes,” she said.

The Omaha Public Works Department doesn’t overlay non-standard roads with asphalt grindings anymore. But a public works manager says the alleyway is in the neighborhood revitalization strategy area and may be eligible for programs the city offers to reconstruct roadways.

Linda says she’ll take any help she can get.

“I don’t have the money to pay it and I’ve talked to the neighbors and they’re just ‘oh well.’”

The alley is getting worse downhill and difficult to get uphill in the winter but better than a frontal approach.

Right in front of their home is a sign that says no parking this side of the block. It’s allowed on the other side of the street but it’s a narrow path through and Longton could lose a mirror.

Close calls convinced Linda her back driveway is the safest place to park but the condition of the alley has its own damage risk.

Homeowners living along substandard roadways can apply for the assistance program online or through the Omaha Public Works main phone number at 402-444-5220.

However, to get any project done this year the deadline for an application is Aug. 1.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.